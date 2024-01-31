'Days of sunshine' in store for London, Ont.

Londoners will just have to make it through one more cloudy day before enjoying a long stretch of sunshine.

“Cloudy conditions Thursday, [I am] tracking a cold front that will bring a wind shift, so winds will shift northwest heading into Thursday midday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Atchison said there is also a slight risk for some drizzle, “We could see some light rain, but the period of rainfall will be quite brief.”

She also noted temperatures this week will be well above what’s normal for this time of year, as Thursday could reach a high of plus 4.

Clouds will linger throughout the day Thursday before they clear Friday and sunny conditions will fill the sky all weekend and into next week due to a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere, “leading to days of sunshine,” according to Atchison.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast:

Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High plus 4.

Friday: Clearing. High plus 1.

Saturday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.