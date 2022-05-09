Day of Remembrance requested for Afzaal Family

City council has been asked to declare an official day of remembrance to honour the memory of the Afzaal family.

The London and Middlesex Local Immigration Partnership applied to city hall to officially declare June 6, 2022 the Day of Remembrance for Our London Family.

On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee unanimously supported the declaration.

The request goes to council on May 24.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed last year after being struck by a pick-up truck on Hyde Park Road.

Their nine-year-old son survived.

The accused driver is facing first-degree murder and terrorism charges.