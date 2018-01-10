

Organized labour has called for a 'day of action' Wednesday in support of workers at Tim Hortons.

Certain individual franchise owners have balked at having to pay the Wynne government’s mandated 14-dollar an hour minimum wage, and have resorted to measures like eliminating paid breaks.

London is among more than 15 communities across ontario, where protests have been called for on Wednesday, outside Tim Hortons stores demanding that the company not roll back workers' wages and benefits.

A local demonstration will take place at 3 p.m. at the Tim Hortons located at Dundas and Richmond Street.