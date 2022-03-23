Daughter seeks closure in birth mother's missing persons case

Alannah Hatt was only two months old when her birth mother, Kristina Rhodes went missing from her Hanover, Ont. foster home.

“I feel like nobody really knew her. She was only 18 when she went missing or ran away or whatever the case may be. I feel like if a person runs away, they feel a lot of hurt and they feel abandoned,” says Hatt.

Aside from Rhodes, no one has those answers and there were only a few sightings of her in the years immediately following her disappearance in October 1991.

“When I was 24 I met my birth father and I asked about my birth mother, and there really wasn’t anything that he could tell me about her, other than she’s missing and we don’t know where she is,” says Hatt.

Kristina Rhodes (Source: Please Bring me Home)

In 2018, a frustrated Hatt contacted ‘Please Bring Me Home,’ a non-profit investigative service based in Owen Sound that looks into Canadian cold cases.Brett Robinson is leading the investigation into Kristina Rhodes disappearance.

“We believe Kristina ran away, disappearing in October of 1991. We don’t know what happened to her after that. Our sense and information does lead us to believe that’s what happened,” says Robinson.

While there isn't a lot of new information in the case, a private citizen's $10,000 reward for information leading to Rhodes' whereabouts, will hopefully bring in tips says Robinson, which will bring some closure to her long-lost daughter. "There's a lot of families that have people missing from many years ago, and they turn to us for comfort and investigative services," he says.

“I never thought it would be a possibility to even get this far,” says Hatt. “Even having a picture of her, now of my birth mother, finding out genetics, that I look like her, it’s just nice,” she says.

For the latest on Kristina Rhodes, also known as Kristina Collins or “Krissy,” and the 70 other cases Please Bring Me Home is investigating, you can visit www.pleasebringmehome.com.