Date announced for the inquest into the death of an Exeter man

Wade Vander Wal was 44 years old when he died in hospital on December 3, 2019, after being shot by an OPP officer in Exeter.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest is expected to last 10 days, and will examine the circumstances surrounding Vander Wal’s death. The jury will hear from approximately 9 witnesses.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 18, 2023. Dr. John Carlisle will be the presiding officer and Jai Dhar will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live by following this link.