Date announced for the inquest into the death of an Exeter man

The SIU spent much of the day investigating the police involved shooting in Exeter, on December 4, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London) The SIU spent much of the day investigating the police involved shooting in Exeter, on December 4, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver