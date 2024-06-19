LONDON
London

    • Dangerously hot and humid conditions continue in London area

    Share

    A heat warning continues across southern Ontario Wednesday, through to Friday or Saturday.

    Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    "A mix of sun and cloud and it will feel like the low 40s [on Wednesday]. Possibility of a few thunderstorms bubbling up, pop-up action will be through the early part of the day and then heading into the late afternoon or evening, we could see some storms develop any time after 6 p.m.," said Atchison.

    The heat and humidity will last through the week and the early part of the weekend with temperatures in the low 30s.

    Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

    Extreme heat can affect everyone's health — risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

    Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 21.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet

    'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News