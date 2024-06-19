Dangerously hot and humid conditions continue in London area

A heat warning continues across southern Ontario Wednesday, through to Friday or Saturday.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

"A mix of sun and cloud and it will feel like the low 40s [on Wednesday]. Possibility of a few thunderstorms bubbling up, pop-up action will be through the early part of the day and then heading into the late afternoon or evening, we could see some storms develop any time after 6 p.m.," said Atchison.

The heat and humidity will last through the week and the early part of the weekend with temperatures in the low 30s.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Extreme heat can affect everyone's health — risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.