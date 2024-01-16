'Dangerously cold wind chills' in store for the Forest City

An extreme cold warning remains in effect as “bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills” will send the London region plunging into a deep freeze on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, temperatures on Wednesday will be “well below” London’s normal daytime high of – 2.6 C.

Whether you’re heading out to school or to work Wednesday morning, bundle up as the day will start off at – 17 C at 8 a.m., but will feel like – 29 with the wind chill. The daytime high will reach – 11 C, feeling like – 21 with the wind chill.

Atchison said there is the chance of flurries come Wednesday evening, but no heavy accumulation is expected over the next couple of days.

The cold weather will start to dissipate by Thursday when the daytime high in the Forest City will climb back up to – 7 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Low – 17 C. Wind chill – 20 this evening and – 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High – 11 C. Wind chill - 29 in the morning and – 21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 7 C.

Friday: Periods of snow. High – 8 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 7 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.