Featured
'Dangerous' man last seen in London taken into custody
Peter Elliott, 61, is seen in this image released by Elgin County OPP.
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 2:10PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:55AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Elgin County OPP say a 61-year-old Central Elgin man who was believed to be potentially dangerous is now in custody.
Police had put out a call for public help to locate Peter Elliott, who had last been seen in London on Friday.
There was a warrant for his arrest.
Elliott was arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the same day as police released his photo to the public.