

CTV London





A dance instructor is facing sexual exploitation and other charges following an investigation by Norfolk OPP.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man after an incident at a Norfolk County address.

On Sept. 29 about 10:30 a.m. police say they received a report of inappropriate messaging that was sent to persons under 18 years of age.

OPP arrested and charged 33-year-old Scott Robert Macdonald of Brantford with the following offences:

· Sexual Exploitation

· Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age

· Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Simcoe.