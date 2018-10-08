Featured
Dance instructor charged with sexual exploitation
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 2:08PM EDT
A dance instructor is facing sexual exploitation and other charges following an investigation by Norfolk OPP.
Police have charged a 33-year-old man after an incident at a Norfolk County address.
On Sept. 29 about 10:30 a.m. police say they received a report of inappropriate messaging that was sent to persons under 18 years of age.
OPP arrested and charged 33-year-old Scott Robert Macdonald of Brantford with the following offences:
· Sexual Exploitation
· Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age
· Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age
He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Simcoe.