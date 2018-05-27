Featured
Damian Warner sets Canadian decathlon record with gold medal at Hypo Meeting
Canada's Damian Warner listens to his coach in a break in the Decathlon shot put during during the World Athletics Championships Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.(Tim Ireland/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 1:39PM EDT
London's Damian Warner set a Canadian record in the men's decathlon on Sunday, winning the Hypo Meeting.
Warner broke his own record with 8795 points to take gold at the IAAF event.
Estonia's Maicel Uibo was second (8514) and Pieter Braun of the Netherlands was third (8342).
The previous Canadian record of 8695 points was set by Warner on Aug. 29, 2015 in Beijing at the world championships in athletics.
The Hypo Meeting was Warner's first competition after withdrawing from the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 10.
Warner's bid to defend his Commonwealth title crumbled after failing to clear a height in the pole vault at Carrara Stadium.
First after seven events, he plummeted to sixth and -- his medal chances shot -- pulled out of the competition.
.@DamianWarner smashes his ���� decathlon record, wins his 4th #HypoMeeting with a score of 8795 pts.— Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) May 27, 2018
100m / 10.31 1020
LJ / 7.81m 1012
SP / 14.83m 779
HJ / 2.03m 831
400m / 47.72 923
110mH / 13.56 1032
Discus / 47.32m 815
PV / 4.80m 849
Jav / 61.94m 767
1500m / 4:26.59 767