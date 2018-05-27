

The Canadian Press





London's Damian Warner set a Canadian record in the men's decathlon on Sunday, winning the Hypo Meeting.

Warner broke his own record with 8795 points to take gold at the IAAF event.

Estonia's Maicel Uibo was second (8514) and Pieter Braun of the Netherlands was third (8342).

The previous Canadian record of 8695 points was set by Warner on Aug. 29, 2015 in Beijing at the world championships in athletics.

The Hypo Meeting was Warner's first competition after withdrawing from the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 10.

Warner's bid to defend his Commonwealth title crumbled after failing to clear a height in the pole vault at Carrara Stadium.

First after seven events, he plummeted to sixth and -- his medal chances shot -- pulled out of the competition.