Damar Hamlin collapse shines light on Western research into sports equipment

Researchers at Western University believe sports equipment can be made to better protect vulnerable areas around the heart, and potentially save lives.

This comes after the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday introduced us to a highly rare and extremely lethal condition called commotio cordis. It’s a disruption of the heart, and what many in the medical community believe happened to the Bills’ Damar Hamlin during a tackle.

“I took a freeze from of the clip, and I must have watched it 10 times, and I thought, ‘Wow that might be commotio cordis,’” said Grant Dickey, a PHD candidate in biomedical engineering. “Sure enough, the next morning a ton of medical doctors online were suggesting that’s what it was.”

In 2021 Dickey published findings from research that provides new metrics for testing chest protectors in baseball.

The research identified vulnerable impact locations that could result in commotio cordis.

“So what’s happening is you’re experiencing a non-penetrating impact, particularly over the heart, and that causes the heart to essentially stop beating,” explained Dickey.

While Dickey’s research looked at children in baseball, it can be applied to various impact sports, at both the amateur and professional levels, such as the Hamlin incident.

“He popped up for a few seconds, then collapsed, and that is the exact same thing that we see in those cases of commotio cordis on the baseball diamond, hockey rink, as well as lacrosse games where commotio cordis has occurred from those small objects striking the heart,” he said.

Research showed that when the chest is impacted just above the heart, it caused the rib cage to push against the left ventricle — a chamber of the heart which sends blood into the arteries.

Researchers said chest protectors with more padding over vulnerable areas could prevent damage.

The hope is that this research will find its way into the hands of sports regulating bodies and manufacturers, all in the interest of making sports safer to play.

Western Engineering Professor Dr. Haojie Mao said it’s about walking off the sports field without injury.

“We hope we can change public perception, and can marry the research to industry and sports professional organizations, and make it safe,” said Mao.

They’re hoping to collaborate with sports equipment manufacturers.

“And so the Damar Hamlin incident is tragic, I’m happy to see that he is slowly recovering,” said Dickie. “But I think an opportunity like this does go a long way in terms of awareness.”