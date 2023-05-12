Damage estimated at $20,000 after apartment fire
One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.
Fire officials were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The fire was contained to a second floor unit of a three storey walk-up.
There was an initial report that two people were still inside the unit when crews arrived.
London police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials say damage is estimated at $20,000.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
