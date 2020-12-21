LONDON, ONT. -- Dale Henderson, former Councilor for the City of London has died at the age of 74 .

Survived by his children, grandchildren, sisters, and extended families, Dale was described as a devoted family man with a contagious smile and a huge sense of humour.

Aside from serving as Ward 9 Councilor for the City of London from 2010 to 2014 representing London's west-end, Dale was the founding director of the London Small Business Centre, Advanced London Inc., London Economic Development Corporation and a past president and chair of the London High Technology Association.

With his love of music, Dale played drums and accordion, playing for the Dutch Club's Tomato Soup Band in Santa Claus parades.

A private family service will be held at Harris Funeral Home due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to any charity, as Dale was involved with many charitable organizations.

Condolences and memorials will be forwarded through Harris Funeral Home.