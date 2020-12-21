LONDON, ONT. -- Dale Henderson, a former London city councillor, has died at the age of 74.

Aside from serving as Ward 9 councillor for the City of London from 2010 to 2014 representing London's west end, Henderson was the founding director of the London Small Business Centre, Advanced London Inc., London Economic Development Corporation and a past president and chair of the London High Technology Association.

With a love of music, Henderson played drums and accordion, playing for the Dutch Club's Tomato Soup Band in Santa Claus parades.

Survived by his children, grandchildren, sisters and extended family, he was described as a devoted family man with a contagious smile and a huge sense of humour.

Henderson died Dec. 16 following a stroke.

A private family service will be held at Harris Funeral Home due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to any charity.

Condolences and memorials will be forwarded through Harris Funeral Home.