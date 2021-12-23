Daily COVID-19 case records in Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford

For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a record number of daily COVID-19 cases, with 263 new infections, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) also set a record with 89.

That surpasses the record set Wednesday when 228 cases were reported. Previously the record was 176 cases reported April 14.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 16,743 cases and 257 related deaths (none new), with 15,168 cases resolved leaving 1,318 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 157.1, also a new pandemic record.

The rate of active cases is highest among children under the age of 11. The group currently has a rate of 389.7 per 100,000, followed closely by children ages 12-17 with a rate of 378.5.

For the week ending Dec. 19, 10,033 tests were administered with a per cent positivity of 6.7 per cent, slightly below the provincial positivity of 7.3 per cent for the same period.

MLHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers is reminding residents who test positive to immediately self-isolate along with the rest of their household.

In addition anyone with respiratory symptoms is asked to assume the illness is COVID-19 and to self-isolate along with their household even without a positive test.

The health unit is also reminding those getting vaccinated that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna Spikevax are interchangeable.

A limited supply of Pfizer means those over the age of 30 can expect to get Moderna as Pfizer is prioritized for those ages 12 to 29.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 15 patients with COVID-19, an increase of two in 24 hours with six in Critical Care, and 54 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting no patients with COVID-19, a decrease of three in 24 hours, and 17 health care workers testing positive.

There are two active outbreaks in senior's facilities in the region: at the McCormick Home long-term care facility and at Chartwell London.

There are also 24 active outbreaks in London-area schools, and at two at child care centres including: YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School and YMCA: North Meadows Elementary School – Before and After School.

And SWPH is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as at a dozen schools in the region.

The Elgin and Oxford region is also reporting a record number of cases with 89 new infections. The previous peak was 74 cases on Jan. 6.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 89 new, 397 active, 6,113 total, 5,606 resolved, 110 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 58 new, 226 active, 2,922 total, 2,668 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 35 new, 247 active, 3,845 total, 3,531 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 36 new, 119 active, 2,869 total, 2,680 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 57 new, 206 active, 4,796 total, 4,510 resolved, 80 deaths (one new)https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-reports-highest-daily-covid-19-case-count-since-pandemic-began-with-more-than-5-700-new-infections-1.5717915

Ontario health officials also reported the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 5,700 new infections.