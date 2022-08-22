Cyclists equipping bikes with cameras to catch unsafe drivers

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver