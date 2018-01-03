

CTV London





London Police are appealing to the public to anyone who may have witnesses a hit-and-run Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to police a cyclist was struck in the area of Dundas and Hale Street just before 6 p.m.

The cyclist was taken to hospital and the area was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Anyone with any information in regards to this collision is asked to contact the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers.