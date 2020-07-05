Advertisement
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle west of London
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 3:04PM EDT
Police investigate after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Glendon Drive near Mt. Brydges Ont. on July 5, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle west of London Sunday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Glendon Drive at Springwell Road near Mt. Brydges.
The cyclist was taken to hospital and remains there in serious but stable condition.
Strathroy-Caradoc police continue to investigate.
No word if charges will be laid.