A man has died following a late night collision involving a cyclist and two vehicles.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Road and East Street around 10:30 Thursday night.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact chain of events is still being investigated. On scene officers told CTV News that two vehicles were involved but the order of events was still being determined.

The vehicles involved were a dark coloured Chevrolet SUV and a red Honda sedan.