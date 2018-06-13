Featured
Cyclist killed after collision with flatbed truck
Cyclist and flatbed truck collide at Adelaide and Dundas in London Ont. on June 13, 2018. (Reta Ismail/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:03PM EDT
London police are investigating a fatal collision involving a flatbed truck and a cyclist.
It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on Adelaide Street just north of Dundas Street.
The male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since succumbed to those injuries.
Adelaide is currently closed from Queens Ave. to Dundas. Motorists should avoid the area.
The investigation continues.