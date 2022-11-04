Cyclist involved in collision with transport truck near Hensall

A cyclist from Bluewater is recovering in hospital after being involved in crash with a transport truck, according to police.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, OPP and EMS were called to the scene on Highway 4 just north of Hensall where they found a cyclist had been injured as a result of a collision with a transport truck.

A 61-year-old from Bluewater was transported by land ambulance and later airlifted to a London hospital where injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Highway 4 was closed for a period of time while police investigated but it has since reopened.