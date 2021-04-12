LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was found lying injured in a road early Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Brock Street N. and Davis Street around 4:15 a.m. after it was reported someone was lying on the ground.

Officers located a man suffering from a serious head injury with a bicycle near him. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating how the man became injured, it is unclear if any vehicles were involved at this time.

Brock Street was closed north of Wellington for the investigation but was expected to open by 10 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.