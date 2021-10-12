Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.

Vehicles travel along Calvert Drive in the Township of Adelaide-Metcalfe near Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Vehicles travel along Calvert Drive in the Township of Adelaide-Metcalfe near Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island