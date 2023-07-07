Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Chesley on Thursday.

Around 7:48 a.m., OPP received a report of the collision on 1st Avenue south in the town.

Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A portion of 1st Avenue south was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

There is no word on possible charges and police say updated will be provided as they become available.