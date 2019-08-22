Featured
Cyclist critical following southwest London crash
Justin Zadorsky, CTV London
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:14AM EDT
London police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle that has left the cyclist in critical condition.
The crash happened just after midnight on Commissioners Road between Andover Drive and Knights Hill Road.
The cyclist was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.
Police have not indicated if any charges will be laid.
Commissioners Road was closed over night while police investigated but has since been reopened.