A London man is crediting police and social media for helping to find his custom truck that was custom fitted for his needs.

Lee Thibeault is a paraplegic who had his truck customized to fit his needs. When it was stolen he reached out on social for people to keep an eye out for it.

Early Thursday morning he posted again saying it had been located by London police.

“Thank you to everyone sharing my previous post that helped London police track down my truck. It was the power of social media. I am so grateful for the support and help from the bottom of my heart thank you,” said Thibeault on Facebook.

It is unclear if any suspects have been arrested or charged in relation to the stolen truck.