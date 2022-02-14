Custom drag racing car stolen in south west London, Ont.

London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer

According to police, the 1965 red Dodge Satellite and trailer were taken from a secure storage compound in the south west end of the city some time between Oct. 31 and Dec. 23, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).