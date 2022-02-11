Curlers converge on Port Elgin for Ontario Tankard

With a draw to the button against Team Howard Friday morning, John Epping and his team have booked their ticket into the next round at the Ontario Tankard, taking place this week, in Port Elgin.

“It was massive. If we lose that game, we have to play three times today. To get that rest, as the oldest team in the field, it’s nice to bank some extra time to rest,” says team Skip, John Epping.

Twelve of Ontario’s best men’s’ curling teams are vying to represent the province, at March’s Canadian Championships, the Brier, in Lethbridge.

“Glenn Howard is here. Glenn is one of the most decorated curlers in history, and his team is playing here, this week. John Epping has won the Tankard a number of times, and played in the Brier, he’s a big name, as well,” says Port Elgin Tankard organizer, Doug Flowers.

Flowers says he’s ecstatic they’re even playing the Tankard, right now. He says three weeks ago, they weren’t certain whether COVID regulations would scuttle the event.

“The event represents, economically, about a million dollars in impetus to the community. I’m not certain we’ll reach that this year, because we’re cut back to 50% capacity, which is 500 spectators, but we’ve had huge community buy-in,” he says.

“To have people there, to hear some 'ooh’s and ahh’s', some cheers, some clapping, I mean, that’s why we play the games. To put on a show, and entertain the crowd,” says Epping.

But, once the games begin, it’s all curlers for themselves, with a shot to represent Ontario at the Brier, and possibly Canada, at the World Curling Championships, on the line.

“We want to be at the Brier. We want to be in Lethbridge in March. There’s a lot on the line, this weekend,” says Epping.

Ontario’s Tankard wraps up play on Sunday at the Plex in Port Elgin. You can purchase tickets or watch match livestreams by visiting www.curl-on.ca.