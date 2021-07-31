LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of members from the Sikh Motorcycle Club came from across Ontario including Ottawa, Southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area to participate in their annual event, Ride for Cause.

The event is to raise awareness and money to help find a cure for diabetes which has become a growing concern in the country.

"In Canada we have 11 million Canadians with diabetes or pre-diabetes. This is a crisis of our time and to have the Sikh Motorcycle Club fundraise to help end diabetes is just a wonderful thing," said Grant Maltman, Curator of Banting House National Historic Site.

He adds one in three Canadians is diagnosed with diabetes.

The ride started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in Brampton, ending at the front steps of the Banting House National Historic Site in London, the birthplace of Insulin 100 years ago this month.

"When we discovered insulin 100 years ago here, we shared it with the world. And I think we need to take that leadership role again to do more for diabetes and cure this dreaded disease once and for all," said Jagdeep Singh, Spokesperson for Sikh Motorcycle Club.

Members celebrated their ride with speeches, pictures, a sugar-free cake and a cheque presentation to Diabetes Canada for $113 thousand from Sikh Motorcycle Club chapters across the country.

"What we’re doing for diabetes Canada, is just a drop in the bucket. The real struggle is of the kids who actually are fighting with diabetes every day. People who have been affected with this dreaded disease," said Singh.

One of those children struggling is Bronwyn Kerr, 13, who was diagnosed with Diabetes at just four years old.

"It was hard at first, getting used to having needles all the time and constantly worrying about how many carbohydrates are in everything," said Kerr.

Kerr says she is touched with the efforts the Sikh Motorcycle Club is putting in to help find a cure for her disease.

She hopes that cure will come soon.

"It would be awesome, I could eat a lot more candy," said Kerr.

Until then, the Sikh Motorcycle Club and Diabetes Canada continue to ask Canadians to help support their cause by donating to the foundation.

You can find out more information on ways to show support here.