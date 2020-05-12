LONDON, ONT. -- CTV London reporter Brent Lale has been named as a 2020 Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) award winner for his 2019 feature, "Bonding Over Baseball.".

The RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

"So many people have great experiences with their kids and the love of baseball is one of the things I share with my son," says Lale.

"We started this journey ten years ago with a road trip to Cleveland and now we're at 17 Major League Baseball stadiums and we're looking forward to visiting many more in the future."

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus, this year's annual pilgrimage has been put on hold but Lale says he's already making tentative plans for summer of 2021.