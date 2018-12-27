

CTV London





As the year ends, we take a look back at some of the biggest headlines that caught our viewers' attention, making them the most read over the last year.

1. Police conduct high risk takedown near LHSC

A high-risk arrest by London police outside of Victoria Hospital caught attention this summer, coming just days after a teen was spotted with a gun at Citi Plaza.

2. How to register for the $25 Loblaw card after bread price fixing admission

An admission by the grocery store giant that it participated in a price-fixing scheme led to an offer to reimburse customers $25 in an attempt to rebuild trust.

3. Two teenage girls assaulted inside White Oaks mall

A shocking assault caught on camera in a store at White Oaks mall got many people talking. The two suspects eventually turned themselves in.

4. Video of rapid bike theft in London, Ont. capturing attention

It all happened in a matter of seconds, and the theft of a locked bicycle caught by a dash camera left many wondering if there was any way to prevent it.

5. Woman trampled by police horse in Hamilton

A woman was accidentaly knocked over by a police horse as officers tried to contain homecoming activities at McMaster University.

6. Rare hummingbird has birdwatchers flocking to Goderich backyard

Birdwatchers from as far afield as Ottawa made the trek to Goderich after a hummingbird took shelter there this fall. It finally headed south at the end of November.

7. Police investigating after video shows dog being beaten

There was an outpouring of cocern and anger after the disturbing video surfaced. The dog was eventually found and the man turned himself in.

8. Man dead following motorcycle crash at St. Thomas Raceway Park

A St. Thomas man suffered life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle crashed after crossing the finish line. He died in hospital.

9. Ship lost in 1928 found at bottom of Georgian Bay

The discovery of a shipwreck in incredibly good condition, complete with an intact 1927 Chevrolet Coupe that went down with the ship, made for some amazing photos.

10. Male injured after jumping off roof during FOCO festivities

It was another year of rowdy 'Fake Homecoming' activities at Western University that saw thousands of students take to the streets.

Top Stories of 2018 By Month

The most read story of each month didn't necessarily make the top 10 for the year, but they all made for some interesting reading.

January - Nail salon clients should see doctor about possible blood infections: MLHU

February – Bridge in Port Bruce collapses

March - Missing London teen found deceased

April - Environment Canada: Widespread power outages likely

May – Police investigating after video shows dog being beaten

June – EEG technician at LHSC charged with sexual assault

July – Man dead following motorcycle crash at St. Thomas Raceway Park

August – No charges to be laid after 3-year-old girl died from being hit by truck

September – Man dies in brazen daylight shooting; Three suspects sought

October – Suspect evades police following extensive search

November – Arrest made in connection to triple homicide

December – One killed, one arrested following early morning crash near Aylmer