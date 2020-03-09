LONDON, ONT. -- CTV News London has been nominated for three RTDNA Canada Central Region awards, including best newscast.

The Radio Television Digital News Association hands out awards for journalism excellence across Canada.

CTV News London's 'Blast in Old East' newscast is a finalist for the Bert Cannings Award for best small- or medium-market television newscast.

In sports, CTV News London reporter Brent Lale's series, 'Father Son: Bonding over Baseball' is a finalist in the feature sports reporting category.

In the multiplatform category, the CTV News London's combined television and digital series 'Behind Bars: Has the prison system failed inmates?' is nominated in the Excellence in Innovation category.

The full list of area finalists is on the RTDNA website. The awards will be announced in Toronto on April 4.