

CTV London





Two police cruiser sustained extensive damage and a K9 Unit had to be called during an arrest in the city's east end on Wednesday.

Police say an officer spotted a man driving while prohibited and wanted on outstanding warrants in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road shortly after noon.

Additional officers were called in to assist with a vehicle stop, but police say the Pontiac G6 pulled into a parking lot.

When police followed, the car reportedly backed into the cruisers at high speed, damaging all three vehicles involved.

The 46-year-old London man fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by a London police dog.

As a result the man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with a recognizance.

No one was injured in the incident.