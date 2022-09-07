Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot

London police are looking for Travis Boyko, 38, in relation to an incident in London on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: London police) London police are looking for Travis Boyko, 38, in relation to an incident in London on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: London police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver