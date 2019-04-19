

CTV London





An Elgin OPP officer is “beyond upset” after the cruiser he was in was sideswiped near Dutton.

Const. Adam Crewdson says it happened on Highway 401 Thursday.

He says the officer was inside his vehicle at the time and couldn’t get out but was not injured.

“Officer OK but beyond upset,” Crewdson says in a Tweet.

“Let’s not let this happen again,” during the long weekend, he says.

With so much rainfall and water pooling on the roads, Crewdson is asking motorists to slow down.