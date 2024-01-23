Crown seeks fifth sentence of life in prison for 'mass murderer' convicted of attacking London, Ont. Muslim family

A sentencing hearing resumed Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, 23, who was convicted of murder in November by a Windsor jury.

On June 6, 2021, Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their then nine-year-old son was serious injured.

Veltman admitted to police he drove his pickup truck into the family while they waited to cross the street at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London, Ont.

After an 11-week trial and deliberating for less than a day, the jury of 12 people handed Veltman four convictions for first degree murder and one conviction for attempted murder.

The first-degree murder convictions carry mandatory sentences of life in prison, to be served concurrently, and Veltman cannot apply for parole for 25 years.

The judge must now decide what the sentence should be for the attempted murder conviction and whether Veltman’s actions are terrorist activity.

“The evidence is overwhelming in terms of the aggravating facts,” federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh told the judge Tuesday in opening her arguments on sentencing.

Shaikh and the three other prosecutors on the case, are asking Justice Renee Pomerance for a sentence of life in prison on the attempted murder charge.

A crown attorney not tied to this case told CTV News the typical range of sentencing requests is much less — between five and nine years.

“The offender is a mass murderer and this was a well thought out, highly planned attack, and formulated over three months, that the offender justified in writing in advance. It was designed to send a strong message and the offender tried very hard to kill all five members of the Afzaal family by pressing the accelerator at 100 per cent and aiming directly towards them,” Shaikh said when adding it was “only by luck” the boy wasn’t killed.

The prosecutors argue Veltman’s actions are terrorism based on

The recording of the 9-1-1 call on June 6, 2021 when Veltman is heard admitting to his actions

His confessions to police that he hit the family because of the clothes they were wearing, which indicated to him they were Muslim

His actions after being arrested; as Veltman surrendered to police he was enraged when the the 9-1-1 didn’t record a video to be released to the public

His personal manifesto called ‘A White Awakening’ is riddled with white nationalist beliefs and hatred for nearly every other segment of society.

"His views are deeply engrained in his psyche. He's angry about the decline of the white race," Shaikh said Tuesday. “He had a problem with feminism. He had a problem with LGBTQ community. He had a problem with Jewish people. He had a problem with black people.”

The prosecutors argue Veltman acted on those beliefs on June 6 2021, and used them to “instill fear” in and force Muslim people to leave.

"His views are hateful and it’s difficult to accept that someone would hold those views," Shaikh says "but those views are coherent and logical to the offender and those like him."

Defence disputes terrorism allegation

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks told the judge a finding of fact on terrorism would be “speculation and conjecture”.

“The jury was convinced this was at least planned and deliberate,” Hicks said Tuesday afternoon, arguing Veltman’s actions are not terrorism. “The jury believed Nathaniel Veltman formed the intent to kill.”

Jurors could either decide the actions were planned and deliberate or they were an act of terrorism.

The court does not know and cannot ask what each juror decided.

“My friends’ submission is vengeance,” Hicks told the judge. “You can’t use the death of four people for a boot strap argument for a life sentence on attempted murder.”

Hicks also argued a fifth life sentence, while concurrent, would be punishing Veltman twice for a single act.

Hicks will continue his arguments Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.