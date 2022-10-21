Crown seeks 4-5 year prison sentence for Cameron Doig

A judge heard varying views of Cameron Doig in a Goderich courtroom today, as the Crown and Defence submitted their sentencing submissions on his sexual assault conviction.

The 63-year-old Doig, a former golf teacher and pro at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation on September 22, 2022. His offences, were against a young girl, dating back to the mid-90’s when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17.

All offences happened at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club, which Doig’s family owns and operates.

Today, during sentencing submissions, Huron County’s Assistant Crown Attorney, Andrew Shatto, recommended a sentence of 4 to 5 years behind bars for Doig.

"This is a case of grooming and manipulation. Mr. Doig exploited his position of trust," said Shatto, via videoconference this morning from the Goderich courthouse.

During victim impact statements, the victim, now in her 40’s said, "Cam Doig stole my innocence. He impacted every relationship I’ve had with a man, ever since."

"Shame. Fear. Confusion. Anger. Sadness. Exploited. Frustrated. These are just some of the emotions I have experienced over the past 28 years," she said.

"I truly hope Cam Doig is held accountable for his actions," she said.

During Defence Attorney Andre Rady’s sentencing submissions, he called for a sentence of two years, less a day, of house arrest, for Doig. A sentence that would allow him to continue working at his family’s golf course, said Rady. 45 pages of character reference letters were submitted to the court, in support of Doig.

"The pre-sentence report and letters of reference speak to a good man," said Rady, during his sentencing submission.

A judge will decide Cameron Doig’s sentence on these charges on Friday, October 28th.