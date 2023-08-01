Crown questions witness’ answers during police interview played during hit-and-run trial

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Ahmad Jamal, a former friend of Jesse Bleck who testified, despite having a foggy memory, of the details of July 21, 2019 and the months that followed.

Bleck is the accused of the ongoing hit-and-run trial of at the time 17-year-old Tristan Roby that left him with life-altering brain injuries, confining him to a wheelchair.

Six months after the crash, investigators arrested and charged 29-year-old Bleck.

Jamal was repeatedly questioned by Crown attorney Artem Orlov about the statement he gave to police months after the accident. That interview was video recorded and shown to the jury in full on Tuesday.

Orlov asked Jamal about his intentions walking into the interview room where he was being questioned by Const. Bernard Martin, where he said he would be honest with the officer.

Throughout the hour-long video, Jamal confessed to being the driver and said he wanted to turn himself in.

During his testimony, the witness said he didn’t know police attended the woman’s address that he visited after the crash.

Orlov then referred back to the video where the witness said he knew police went to the woman’s house, but couldn’t tell Const. Martin where he got that information from.

Orlov questioned Jamal’s statement to police and whether it was forthright, while pointing out that he was able to give some details but not details, “That harm Jesse Bleck”.

“I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus,” Jamal said in response.

The crown explained that this is not the first time in the interview that he did not provide names, as Jamal said he did not want to involve someone else when speaking to Martin.

“In the video, you say ‘I’m not sitting in the jail cell for something I didn’t f****** mean to do’,” the Crown said, suggesting that Jamal said that because he did nothing wrong.

“Yes I did nothing wrong,” he said.

“I’ll suggest to you that you weren’t actually the driver and that you’re just covering for Jesse,” Orlov said.

Jamal mumbled, “No.”

During the interview, Jamal referred to someone being in the middle of the road, wearing black on black and was “drunk out of his face”.

Orlov asked him to clarify, whether he was referring to the cyclist or Trevor, who was in the car at the time.

The Crown pointed out that Trevor was not wearing black and that there was no way for him to know the cyclist’s sobriety.

Jamal said he was “semi clear-headed" at the time of the interview with Const. Martin.

In another part of the video, Jamal refers to the victim, Tristan Roby, as being able to talk after the collision.

The officer attempted to correct him, saying he got an update from Roby’s mother who said he was breathing out of a straw while in hospital.

Jamal questioned the officer, which led to Martin showing him a photo of Roby on his computer in hospital, to which Jamal responded saying the victim was “doing just fine”.

During this time, Jamal was repeatedly asked by Justice Tranquilli to watch the video as he continued to close his eyes and turn away while the jury watched the video statement.