Crowds line Highway 401 overpasses to support truck convoy

Hundreds of people lined the Wellington Road overpass at Highway 401 Thursday morning in support of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates.

It was one of many locations where large crowds of people gathered in support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'

Those on the bridge told CTV News London they were there to support the convoy and wanted to see the return of their rights as well as opposing vaccine mandates.

Convoys from Sarnia and the Windsor region converged in the area late Thursday morning before stopping at the Flying J Travel Center as they headed east toward Ottawa.

The Freedom Convoy, which began in British Columbia on the weekend, was initially organized in response to a new rule prohibiting unvaccinated truckers from crossing the border without quarantining, but is now opposed to a number of COVID-19 regulations.

OPP have been warning about the potential for delays as the convoy travels along the 401, while police in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa have been preparing for its arrival.

- With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail and Amanda Taccone and CTV News Toronto