

Scott Miller , CTV London





Residents lined the streets of Seaforth, Ont. on Thursday morning to see Ryan O’Reilly and the Stanley Cup.

The Huron County native - and St. Louis Blues player - is sharing his 24 hours with the cup by sharing it with his community.

There was a parade Thursday morning in Seaforth followed by pictures with O’Reilly and the cup at the Seaforth arena.

In the afternoon at 1 p.m., O’Reilly and the cup are in Goderich for a parade around Courthouse Square.

Pictures will follow at the Goderich YMCA.

CTV News London will have more at six, including a touching moment O’Reilly had with his biggest fan, his 99-year-old grandmother.