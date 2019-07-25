Featured
Crowds gathered to see O'Reilly, Stanley Cup on tour of Huron County
Scott Miller , CTV London
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:37AM EDT
Residents lined the streets of Seaforth, Ont. on Thursday morning to see Ryan O’Reilly and the Stanley Cup.
The Huron County native - and St. Louis Blues player - is sharing his 24 hours with the cup by sharing it with his community.
There was a parade Thursday morning in Seaforth followed by pictures with O’Reilly and the cup at the Seaforth arena.
In the afternoon at 1 p.m., O’Reilly and the cup are in Goderich for a parade around Courthouse Square.
Pictures will follow at the Goderich YMCA.
CTV News London will have more at six, including a touching moment O’Reilly had with his biggest fan, his 99-year-old grandmother.