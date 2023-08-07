Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus

Grey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

This is the first bird to test positive for WNV in Grey-Bruce this year. As of Aug. 2, no human cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease have been reported in Ontario or Canada in 2023.

The virus can be transmitted to humans by a mosquito bite if the mosquito has first bitten an infected bird.

GBHU officials said the best way to prevent WNV is to protect yourself from mosquito bites by: