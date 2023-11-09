Crocheted poppies become centrepiece of Remembrance Day displays across region

It took months of knitting and crocheting by volunteers, but Mitchell, Ont. and area has pulled together a new Remembrance Day display that they think sets them apart.

“I’m not a knitter myself, so I spent a lot of time tying poppies on. It’s a beautiful project, it’s so respectful, and it’s in the right spot,” said Mitchell Legion Poppy Chair Darlene O’Donnell.

On either side of the town’s cenotaph in the centre of town, two 12-foot high nets have been hung like sails.

Adorning them, over 3,000 crocheted or knitted poppies, flapping in the wind. The idea was Ron and Sandra Ward’s, who live in Kitchener but have family roots in Mitchell.

“Both my parents are World War II veterans. My mother was in the Women’s Auxiliary Force, and my father was in the Royal Air Force from the beginning of the war until the end of the war. Remembrance Day has always been very significant in our family,” said Ron Ward.

The Ward’s, who saw a similar display in Niagara on the Lake, brought the idea to O’Donnell who put the word out amongst every knitter and crocheter she knew. In a few months, they had over 4,000 poppies crafted. Of which, 3,000 are on display right now.

Members of the Mitchell Legion put together a new display surrounding their cenotaph, featuring over 3.000 crocheted poppies, seen on Nov. 9, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Maybe we’ll expand on the project someday. For now, we can take these down, and reuse them, and hopefully they’ll last forever,” said Legion President Ken Vosper.

It wasn’t just those handy with a crochet hook in Mitchell that helped to make the poppy sails possible.

“We also enlisted friends and family from all over. Some from Newfoundland, England, the Ottawa area. Anyone I knew that might pick up a needle or crochet hook, I said, we’ve got a project for you,” said Sandra Ward.

The crocheted poppy isn’t just popular in Mitchell this Remembrance Day.

There are 10,000 knitted poppies that adorn the William Hutt Bridge in Stratford, Ont.

Palmerston, Ont. has draped knitted poppies over a steam engine in their town centre, and the Huron County Museum has done the same in Goderich.

“It brings back memories of those that went to war, served, and those that unfortunately aren’t here with us. Even today, those that serve, it’s a nice recognition for those people too. It stands out so beautifully with the vibrant red colours,” said Mitchell Legion Sergeant at Arms Steve Walkom.

The netting for the poppy sail project was donated by the Mitchell Golf and Country Club.

O’Donnell said hundreds of volunteers made the project possible, one they hope to display every November for years to come.