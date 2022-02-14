Critically ill toddler stuck in government bureaucracy can't wait: supporters
The fate of a toddler suffering rare and painful syndrome remains in limbo with the federal government, frustrating supporters in London, Ont.
“I really try not to turn my mind to thinking of the situation they are in and the state of the baby. It’s stunning, how can we do this?” says Martha Macrae an advocate fighting to get Tim to Canada.
‘Tiny Tim’ as he’s become known, suffers from butterfly syndrome (epidermolysis bullosa). The genetic condition causes blistering sores, persistent itching and can prohibit swallowing. In severe conditions, like Tim’s, skin becomes as fragile as butterfly wings.
Tim currently resides in the basement of abandoned home in Beirut, Lebanon with his parents, Ezzeddin and Midia. The family fled war-torn Syria.
Ezzedin’s brother, Mustafa, and his family reside in London.
Macrae become involved in Tim’s case after serving as a volunteer helping to settle Mustafa’s family, which includes 10-year-old Amin. He also suffers from butterfly syndrome.
Since hearing Tim’s story Macrae has raised over $40,000, mostly from Londoners, in the hopes of bring the family to London.
But despite submitting extensive paperwork and multiple applications to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) the case, CTV London first reported on in January.
IRCC has written to both Macrae and CTV London that COVID-19 related delays make it impossible to confirm if the application has even been received.
“That’s was very frustrating,” she says. “It’s just like hitting a brick wall.”
Macrae says she’s trying to be patient, but that patience is wearing thin as Tim’s condition overseas worsens with an infection.
She just wants the government to listen.
“Surely we can pull this off,” Macrae says. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking.”
In a response to a letter, directly to the Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser, Macrae was told an IRCC officer must review her application before it can move to the next stage or denied.
But, the letter writer, on behalf of the minister, also states they are “unable to determine when the sponsorship undertaking you have referred to was submitted.”
The fact the minister representative does not know the status of Tim’s application has Macrae infuriated.
“The minister of immigration cannot determine where a particular application is in the queue? That’s stunning.”
Further, Macrae states the “limbo” of her applications makes it impossible to know if she made a mistake completing them, even though she sought out numerous experts to help.
In the interim, she says the Alahmads remain helpless in Beriut while their London family, and supporters wait for anyone in the immigration department, or minister’s office to speed-up the process, or at least offer some help or advice.
“That is what stands in the way of this child’s life, paperwork, bureaucracy. That’s astounding that we would turn our back on the situation,” Macrae concluded.
CTV News has reached out to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for further comment.
A spokesperson states they are working on our request.
