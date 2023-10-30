Critical injuries following single-vehicle crash

One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex County on Friday night.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency services responded to Melbourne Road where the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 58 year old from Middlesex Centre, was taken to hospital by EMS.

Melbourne Road was closed for several hours between Deer Dodem Road and Dear Creek Road and reopened around 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.