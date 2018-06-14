

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto police crime scene reconstruction expert is expected to testify at the murder trial of a twice-convicted murderer accused of killing his father, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to killing his 71-year-old father, Wayne Millard, on Nov. 29, 2012.

Millard called his father a failure and blamed him for Millardair's financial woes shortly before his death.

He told police he last saw his father the day before and that his dad suffered from bouts of depression.

The trial has heard that Millard bought the handgun found beside his father's body from a weapons dealer months earlier and court documents show his DNA was found on the handle of the gun.

The prosecution's case at the first-degree murder trial is winding down with the Crown expected to finish on Friday.