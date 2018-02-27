

London Police are praising the Crime Analysis Unit and analytical software for helping to identify a suspect in several church break-ins.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter and theft.

Between February 20-21, 2018, a church located at 521 Village Green Avenue was broken into overnight.

Between February 22-23, 2018, two churches, one located at 615 Baseline Road East and one located at 290 Wortley Road, were broken into overnight.

The suspect was arrested on February 23rd after a pattern was detected using mapping software.

There were a number of break and enters to religious institutions of varying denominations in the Old South/Wortley Village area of the city in January of 2018.

Police say those break and enters remain under investigation by members of our London Police Service Street Crime Unit.