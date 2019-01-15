

CTV London





Another watermain break in the city's core is causing some traffic issues on Tuesday.

The watermain break is on Dundas Street between Clarence and Wellington streets, which has resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of Dundas.

Water could be seen bubbling up from the sidewalk just east of Clarence.

City of London Water Operation Manager Tim Romard says there is old infrastructure under the stretch of road and along with the fluctuations in temperature it's hard to predict when breaks will happen.

Cyclists and motorists can expect delays in the area for the remainder of the day while crews work to make the necessary repairs.

The area is expected to be back to normal before Wednesday morning's rush hour.

This is the second watermain break in the city in less than a week.