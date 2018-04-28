Featured
Crews repairing watermain break at Richmond and Huron
Watermain break at Richmond and Huron Streets on April 28, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:21AM EDT
Traffic in the north-end of the city will be affected by a serious watermain break that took place Saturday morning.
City crews are working on repairing the break at Richmond and Huron Streets.
The city estimates that repairs will take most of the day to complete.
The intersection will be shut down for most of the day and motorists are being asked to use alternate routes or follow detour signs that are in place.