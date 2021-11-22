Crews fighting major fire near downtown Palmerston, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Firefighters are dealing with a major structure fire in Palmerston, Ont. Monday morning.

Minto Fire officials said three stations were called to a vacant building near the downtown around 9 a.m.

Listowel and Harriston aerial trucks are reportedly on scene, while other stations including Drayton and Moorefield were also responding.

There was no one in the building and no one has been injured, according to a statement from Minto Fire Deputy Chief Callise Loos.

Defensive operations are underway, and some houses in the area are being evacuated due to heavy smoke.

Those impacted are being kept warm at the Palmerston Arena.

More updates are expected throughout the day.