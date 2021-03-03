LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Municipality of Meaford.

The Meaford and District Fire Deptartment, EMS and OPP were called to the blaze on Sykes Street North near Grandview Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

It's not clear how it started or if there are any injuries.

Police have closed Sykes Street between Grandview Drive and Cook Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.