Crews battling structure fire in Meaford
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 1:29PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 1:35PM EST
Meaford Ont. structure fire on March 3, 2021. (Grey Bruce OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Municipality of Meaford.
The Meaford and District Fire Deptartment, EMS and OPP were called to the blaze on Sykes Street North near Grandview Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
It's not clear how it started or if there are any injuries.
Police have closed Sykes Street between Grandview Drive and Cook Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
